Detalus Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,526,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $58.82. 221,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,034. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47.

