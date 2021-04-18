Detalus Advisors LLC Acquires 913 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,347,000 after buying an additional 1,902,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,049,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,921,000 after purchasing an additional 88,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,161. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

