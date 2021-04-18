DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Position Lifted by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.69.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $65.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.43, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $65.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

