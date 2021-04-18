Denbury Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denbury in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

DEN opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Denbury has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $51.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth $538,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth $406,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth $31,112,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth $35,554,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

