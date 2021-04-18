Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.03% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DKL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE:DKL opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.19). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. The business had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 139.46%.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

