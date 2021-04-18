Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Up 60.6% in March

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. 26,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,771. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 129,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

