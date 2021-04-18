Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Up 60.6% in March

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. 26,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,771. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $10.89.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
