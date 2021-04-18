Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Short Interest Update

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,900 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 664,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $389.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. The business had revenue of $156.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

