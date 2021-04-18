DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 31,359 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $257,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $862,410. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YMAB. Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.