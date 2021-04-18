DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,990,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,126. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CWEN opened at $28.75 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.324 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -1,300.00%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

