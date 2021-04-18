DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,500 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,438 shares of company stock valued at $967,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $84.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average is $77.51. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

