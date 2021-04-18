DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,714 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

