DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 12,400 Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,580.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.