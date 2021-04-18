DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $856,000 Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of BC stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.87. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

