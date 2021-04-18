DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 242,102 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 33,309 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

