DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,942 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AECOM were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

ACM opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $67.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

