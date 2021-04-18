DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.