DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 433 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,633 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Flowserve by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $42.24.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

