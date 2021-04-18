Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $491,165.67 and $6,467.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00069422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.07 or 0.00682516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00088725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00038985 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.