Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $227,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 138.6% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $598,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $146.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

