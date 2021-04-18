DAO Maker Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $125.52 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $6.37 or 0.00011635 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.61 or 0.00278664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.13 or 0.00717845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,048.41 or 1.00518216 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.67 or 0.00839359 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,540,470 coins and its circulating supply is 19,699,636 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

