Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DANOY shares. AlphaValue cut Danone to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

DANOY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.33. 342,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.67.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

