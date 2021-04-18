Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DANOY shares. AlphaValue cut Danone to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

DANOY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.33. 342,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.67.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

