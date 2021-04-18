CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Up 63.5% in March

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the March 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $7.51 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The company had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $717,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 60,474 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 45,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 38,065 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

