Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Declares Dividend of $0.19

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.189 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th.
CYRBY stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.94.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.