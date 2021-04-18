Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Declares Dividend of $0.19

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.189 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th.

CYRBY stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial real estate properties in Brazil. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

