Cypress Capital Group Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $79.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

