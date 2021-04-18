Cypress Capital Group Invests $214,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 655 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,559,314,000 after purchasing an additional 132,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,499 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,057,000 after acquiring an additional 90,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,660,000 after acquiring an additional 597,444 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $342.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $332.87 and its 200-day moving average is $269.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

