CX Institutional Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $391.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,842. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

