CX Institutional Purchases 9,015 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.8% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after buying an additional 1,387,120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after buying an additional 1,018,342 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after buying an additional 668,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after buying an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,664. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.70. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

