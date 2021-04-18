CX Institutional Purchases 28,083 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CX Institutional grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 571.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,083 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 325,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.60. 687,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,873. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.63. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $144.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

