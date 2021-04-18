CX Institutional Purchases 24,814 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $140.54. The company had a trading volume of 268,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.76 and a 12 month high of $140.72.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

