CX Institutional Has $4.38 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $144.16. 6,480,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,264. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.