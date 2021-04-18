CVA Family Office LLC Takes Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,048,000 after purchasing an additional 151,066 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE opened at $138.14 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $137.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

