CVA Family Office LLC Invests $62,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MET stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $63.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

