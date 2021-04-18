CVA Family Office LLC Invests $41,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 660,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,696,000 after buying an additional 138,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

