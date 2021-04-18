CVA Family Office LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 167.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.49. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,150.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

