CVA Family Office LLC Buys New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.13.

CHTR opened at $644.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $622.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

