CVA Family Office LLC Buys 255 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 127.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

NYSE:WM opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $135.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.