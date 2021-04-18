CVA Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 150 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $6,674,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

NYSE:IQV opened at $215.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.36 and a 12-month high of $217.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.