CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Short Interest Update

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the March 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $4,178,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CURI opened at $13.30 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

