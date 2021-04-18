Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%.

CUE has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.84. 247,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,260. The company has a market capitalization of $391.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

