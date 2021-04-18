CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Shares of CSX opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.41. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.