CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $265.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.19.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $215.20 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $251.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.32 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $22,283,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,010 shares of company stock valued at $93,019,014 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.