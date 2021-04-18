CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $22,283,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 443,010 shares of company stock valued at $93,019,014. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $215.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.00. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of -448.32 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

