Critical Review: Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Crown Castle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 34.90% 7.53% 3.35% Crown Castle International 13.09% 7.57% 1.93%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Douglas Emmett and Crown Castle International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 0 9 1 0 2.10 Crown Castle International 0 3 10 0 2.77

Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus target price of $32.70, indicating a potential upside of 0.52%. Crown Castle International has a consensus target price of $178.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.90%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Crown Castle International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Crown Castle International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $936.68 million 6.09 $363.71 million $2.10 15.49 Crown Castle International $5.77 billion 13.45 $860.00 million $5.69 31.57

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Emmett. Douglas Emmett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Douglas Emmett pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International pays out 93.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Crown Castle International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Douglas Emmett is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Crown Castle International shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats Douglas Emmett on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

