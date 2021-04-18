Critical Analysis: Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) versus Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) and Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rakuten has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Croda International and Rakuten’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Croda International N/A N/A N/A Rakuten -6.39% -12.67% -0.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Croda International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Rakuten shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Croda International and Rakuten’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Croda International $1.76 billion 7.40 $285.90 million $1.18 39.53 Rakuten $11.60 billion 1.72 -$293.37 million ($0.22) -57.68

Croda International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rakuten. Rakuten is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Croda International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Croda International pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Rakuten pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Croda International pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rakuten pays out -13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Croda International and Rakuten, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Croda International 2 2 5 0 2.33 Rakuten 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Croda International beats Rakuten on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries. The company also provides specialty ingredients for self-tanning, color cosmetics, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, and oral hygiene, as well as skin, hair, sun, body, and baby care applications; construction chemicals and bitumen additives; dietary supplements; and advanced materials, and polymer additives for electronics and devices. In addition, it provides chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives; food additives; specialty polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; and packaging, print, and paper chemicals. Further, it provides paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients; thermal management products; plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances; skin health products; hygiene and industrial nonwovens, botanical extracts, tissues, and textile auxiliaries; and water treatment chemicals. Additionally, the company offers bio-based phase change materials for buildings and ventilation, clothing and healthcare, electronics and devices, food and refrigeration, energy storage and recovery, temperature controlled packaging, and vehicles and automotive applications. Croda International Plc was founded in 1925 and is based in Goole, the United Kingdom.

Rakuten Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc. offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing. This segment also offers investment services, such as Rakuten Capita; and E-book services, including, Rakuten Kobo, as well as manages professional sports teams, such as Rakuten Eagles and Vissel Kobe. The FinTech segment provides Rakuten Card services; payment services, including Rakuten Pay; and asset-based financial services, such as Rakuten Bank, Rakuten Securities, and Rakuten Life and General Insurance. The Mobile segment provides Rakuten Mobile, which offers mobile virtual network operator services; Rakuten Viber, which provides messaging and VoIP services; Rakuten Communications; and Rakuten Energy, which provides electricity and energy-related services and solutions. It also offers Rakuten Farm, an agricultural service that provides the delivery of organic produce, as well as operates an online organic produce store. The company was formerly known as MDM, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten, Inc. in June 1999. Rakuten, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.