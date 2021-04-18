Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,620 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

KO stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

