Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $96.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $95.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

