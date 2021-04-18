Credit Suisse Group Raises Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $44.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Hexcel by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 822,139 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

