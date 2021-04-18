Credit Suisse Group Boosts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $111.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04. Magna International has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 692.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

