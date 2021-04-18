Cream (CRM) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 32.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $72,943.39 and $16.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,521.32 or 0.99698750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00037697 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.20 or 0.00544455 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.82 or 0.00400116 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.40 or 0.00869829 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00127155 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

