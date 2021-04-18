Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,727.50 ($48.70).

Several equities analysts have commented on CWK shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total value of £37,135 ($48,517.12). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total transaction of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300.

CWK traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,784 ($49.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,874. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,537.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,510.17. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

